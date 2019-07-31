HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hendersonville’s police chief an officer resigned after being arrested in another North Carolina County.
Chief Herbert Blake said Sgt. Rob Underwood was arrested on July 19 and resigned on July 20.
Below is the full statement from Blake:
“We learned that Rob Underwood was arrested for DWI, speeding, and carrying a concealed handgun while consuming or under the influence of alcohol in Beaufort County, North Carolina on the evening of Friday, July 19, 2019. Early the next day, he submitted his resignation. Rob Underwood was hired in May 2006. He attained the rank of Sergeant in August of 2017. His resignation was effective immediately on July 20, 2019.”
