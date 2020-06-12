WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police say a lone protester tied himself to a local Confederate monument, and that the demonstration remained peaceful.
According to chief Sean Brinson, the protester went to the monument on Main Street earlier Friday evening and stayed tied to it for a few hours. Brinson tells us the protestor did this on his own accord, and that a small crowd did gather to have conversation with the unidentified man.
Brinson notes police were on scene to ensure the protest remained peaceful, noting no crimes were committed and that everyone's conduct warranted no arrests.
The protestor was reportedly planning on ending his demonstration around 8:40 p.m.
The memorial, knwn as the "Our Confederate Dead Monument", is an obelisk located on a median on the street. It was raised by the Women of Oconee County in 1910, prominently featuring the appearance of a Confederate soldier. It also includes an old cannon nearby.
A video from FOX Carolina viewer Ethan Watkins shows the protestor explaining his demands. The protestor wants the monument moved to a museum, saying that's where it belongs and that it shouldn't be a representation of where South Carolina is now.
Eventually, others gathered. Our cameras captured heated arguments from those gathered. Some were in favor of moving the obelisk, but others weren't. At least one person wanting the monument unmoved brought a Confederate flag. Vulgarities were at one point exchanged, with one supporter of the monument demanding another person's identification.
