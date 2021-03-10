CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was armed with a rifle as he harassed neighbors at a South Carolina apartment complex was shot Wednesday after a gunfight with Charleston police officers.
Investigators say the 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital but his condition was not known.
The police chief says no officers or residents at the apartments were hurt. This is the third shooting in less than three months by Charleston Police.
The police chief says in all three cases, a violent offender decided to confront police with gunfire. The name of the man shot was not released.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
More news: Troopers respond to crash causing traffic on Wade Hampton Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.