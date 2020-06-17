ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson's police chief says a man is on a ventilator after shooting himself while playing Russian Roulette.
According to Anderson police chief James Stewart, the shooting unfolded along Newell Street. We got this information around 6:20 p.m.
Stewart initially told us this was a fatal shooting, but later gave us more details. Just before 10 p.m., he told us the victim is still alive, but on a ventilator. It was then Stewart revealed the man appeared to be playing Russian Roulette. That man is now in the hospital, but on a ventilator.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office told us the man's injury was incompatible with life.
