HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville police said a man was arrested after a patrol car was stolen early Friday morning.
Chief Herbert Blake said an officer was on patrol along 4th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. when the officer saw a man jump on the hood of a white van while the van was in motion on Church Street. The officer then saw the van make an abrupt stop and the man was thrown from the hood.
The officer got out of his car to determine what was happening.
“The male suspect suddenly and quickly ran towards the officer shouting incoherently that he was being ‘chased by people or some things,’” Blake said in a news release. “The suspect ran to the officer’s car; was able to get into the car and drove off before he could be subdued by the officer.”
Police were able to use GPS to track down the patrol car, which was found wrecked at the intersection of 4th Avenue West and Jordan Street in Hendersonville.
Blake said the suspect, Julius Hodges, 34, of Dumfries, Virginia, was found nearby and arrested.
“While being arrested, suspect Julius Hodges continued to shout incoherently,” Blake added.
Hodges was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a government official inflicting injury, assault on a government official, resist obstruct and delay, injury to personal property, and DWI.
