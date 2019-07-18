WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff police say a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed Thursday night.
Chief Gregory Ryan tells FOX Carolina the altercation unfolded on Gateview Circle some time around 9 p.m. Ryan says details are limited, but was able to confirm that the victim was being transported to a local hospital for treatment. Ryan also says the other man is in custody.
Woodruff PD and Spartanburg County deputies are on scene.
Further details were limited. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
