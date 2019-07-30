LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police have confirmed Liberty Fire Department is responded to a fire along Maple Croft Street in Liberty, Tuesday night.
No injuries have been reported.
The Liberty Fire Department Chief confirmed a loading dock caught fire at a storage facility for cotton bails. The main building is damaged somewhat but mostly in tact, he says.
No one was in the building during the fire.
