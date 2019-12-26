SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) – Sylva police Chief Chris Hatton said his officers saved the life of a man who shot at them with a crossbow.
It happened on Dec. 22 at a home on Bradford Lane.
Hatton said officers were checking on a 35-year-old after getting a report that he had taken a lrage amount of pain pills in an attempt to harm himself.
After the man slammed his front door closed in front of the officers, Hatton said a “projectile” burst through the door near the officers and into a patrol car.
Below is how Hatton described it:
“Upon arrival, (the man) wouldn't come to the door at first. After a brief time, he answered the door but refused to communicate with the officers. He yelled at the officers and closed the door on them. He left the area where officers could see him. Officers took a position away from the windows for safety and continued to try to communicate with (the man). Officers then heard a shot come from inside the house. The projectile broke out the front window beside the front door of the residence, where officers had just been standing. The projectile then struck a Sylva PD patrol car in the driveway. At the time, officers believed they were being shot at by a firearm, it was later learned that the suspect had fired an arrow from a high-powered crossbow. The arrow fired from the residence had a mechanical broadhead installed on the tip. This type of arrow tip was created to kill large animals, such as deer.”
Eventually, Hatton said the man ran out of the house with something around his head. Officers soon saw that the item around his neck was a cable bicycle lock.
Hatton described what happened next:
“As (the man) walked towards, he gripped the metal cord lock around his neck and began to steadily pull it away from his body. (He) was attempting to tighten it around his neck, in a suicide attempt. One officer used a taser to try and prevent (the man) from being able to get the cable completely tightened around his neck. The tactic didn't work. (The man) pulled the cable so tight that that he immediately began to lose the ability to breathe. Officers called for the medical personal that were staged close by to help. For several minutes, the panicked officers tried several different tools and methods to loosen the cord around his neck, but we're unsuccessful.”
The man began turning blue and officers requested bolt cutters, but EMTs at the scene were able to find the key to the bike lock and free him.
Hatton said the man “regained consciousness and remained agitated and belligerent towards officers.”
The man was taken to the hospital and police searched his home, but Hatton said no charges have been filed at this time.
Hatton praised his officers' actions in the news release issued Thursday.
"I am so proud of all the law enforcement and EMS staff that were involved in this incident. Our officers wanted to help (the man), and even though he shot at them and their I Ives were in danger, they stayed focused and passionate about the value of his life. In the end, they were able to save his life."
Since no charges have been filed, the man’s name has been left out of this report.
