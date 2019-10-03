ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Abbeville’s police chief said one person was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened on Adams Drive.
Abbeville High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation, along with Long Crane Elementary. Those lockdowns have been lifted.
Police said the medical helicopter landed at the high school.
No suspects have been identified at this time, the chief said.
