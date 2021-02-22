FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief of Police said investigators are currently responding to a shooting at the exit off 385 near Fairview Street in Fountain Inn.
According to the chief, one victim has been airlifted to the hospital.
FOX Carolina crews are on scene of the shooting.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
