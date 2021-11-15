CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after they were hit by a car early Saturday morning, according to Clemson PD's Chief of Police Jorge Campos.
Chief Campos said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. along College Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay, the chief said. The other vehicle will not be charged.
