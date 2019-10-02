TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Travelers Rest police chief confirmed Wednesday a longstanding person of interest in the case of a woman who disappeared 20 years ago has died.
Chief Ben Ford said Ricky Shaun Shirley had been the main person of interest in Brooke Henson’s disappearance.
Henson has been missing since 1999. The 20-year-old had been last seen at a bonfire party in the River Falls area of Greenville County, investigators revealed back in 2016.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Shirley died on Monday. Autopsy results to help determine a cause of death may take up to two months to get back, but Greenville County deputies said there were no immediate signs of foul play.
Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies were called to a home on Dacusville Road in Marietta just after 5 a.m. Monday and found Shirley dead.
“Once on scene deputies discovered the victim was discovered by a parent in the upstairs of the residence where the victim resided,” Flood said in an emailed statement.
Both Shirley's death and Henson's disappearance remain under investigation.
