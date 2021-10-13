TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is responding to a possible threat at a chain restaurant in Travelers Rest, according to Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford.
Ford said employees at the Zaxby's at 10 Benton Road received a threat over the phone just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant was immediately evacuated and police were called to respond.
The Travelers Rest Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are on scene investigating.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene to learn more.
Stay turned for further information.
