SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Seneca police officers responded to Laing Court alongside the Seneca Gardens apartments Monday night where the chief said they were investigating a shooting.
Police Chief John Covington said one person was shot in the hip and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Covington said the victim was being "uncooperative as to the details as to what happened."
Crime scene tape was up near one of the apartment buildings and officers were searching the area with flashlights around 11:20 p.m.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
