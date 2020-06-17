ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
According to Anderson police chief James Stewart, the shooting unfolded along Newell Street. We got this information around 6:20 p.m., and details are still developing.
We're en route to get more information and will provide updates as we get them.
