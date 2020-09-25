GENERIC: police light do not cross

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton police are investigating a collision involving a car and pedestrian Friday night.

Anderson County dispatch says it happened near Cherry Street around 8:40 p.m. The scene was still active around 9 p.m. and the investigation by Pendleton PD is ongoing.

Police chief Doyle Burdette tells us the victim's injuries were not serious, but witnesses told officers a person driving a white minivan is to blame.

