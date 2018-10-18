PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens police chief said three students have been arrested in connection with threats made against Pickens High School.
The school district said they were made aware of a threat against the school made on social media Wednesday night.
Law enforcement arrested the student and gave the all clear for school to operate normally on Thursday, the district said.
As a precaution, the district said they will have extra law enforcement protection Thursday morning.
Pickens police Chief Travis Riggs said identified the suspect who made the initial posts as Dan Darville.
Riggs said Darville will be charged with 'student making threats on a school' as an adult.
The school district confirmed Darville is a 17-year-old junior at the high school
"We also investigated two more 17-year-old suspects believed to have combined and distributed Danville’s posts in order to cause a panic." Riggs said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Riggs identified the second suspect as Austin Manuel Luis Morales.
Just before 5 p.m. Riggs said the third teen, Tony Silvestre Vazquez-Vasquez, had been arrested and charged with conspiracy and making a school threat.
"They did not contact us," Riggs said of Morales and Vazquez-Vasquez. "They blasted this on social media, adding to the panic.
Riggs said screenshots of social media messages and a shared video were "part of the investigation" which "in its entirety led to the arrests."
One of the messages said "All of you are gonna get a big surprise at Pickens high school tomorrow." Another screen shot said included the message "If all of you remember what I did last year and at the middle school best not to screw around with someone who scares the system itself..."
Darvile and Morales went before a bond judge Thursday afternoon.
The judge set a surety bond for Darville at $25,000 and for Morales at $35,000.
The judge informed both teens that they were suspended from school, could not go on school property for any reason, and could not contact each other or anyone else involved.
Police believe the threat is an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.
Riggs said his officers were are investigating and additional details will be forthcoming.
