ROYSTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - An argument between roommates early Thursday morning turned into Royston, Georgia's first deadly shooting of the year, according to Royston Chief of Police Donnie Boleman.
Boleman said two men who are roommates got into an argument at their home on Spring Street. The argument escalated and one roommate shot the other, who happened to be unarmed.
The chief said the shooter was arrested and this incident is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Relentless Church accepting donations to help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.