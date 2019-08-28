SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca police chief said two officers and a suspect were taken to the hospital after an arrest was made Wednesday.
Chief John Covington said all three were being treated for minor injuries.
Covington said officers saw a wanted man walking on Cherry Street near the Main Street Garage and approached the suspect. At that point, the suspect tried to get away.
“When officers approached, the suspect attempted to flee and resist,” Covington said. “I understand that during a physical apprehension attempt, a officer and suspect fell through the front glass plate window at that location.”
The chief said both officers suffered cuts and abrasions. One of the officers had an injury to the hand that required stitches.
“The suspect was involved in several larcenies, vandalism and a possible burglary we are investigating,” Covington said.
Charges are pending.
The suspect’s name and charge information will be released when available, the police chief said.
