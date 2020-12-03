SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fire chief for a Spartanburg County department says a smoke scare from an apartment complex's HVAC unit prompted crews from multiple departments to respond to the scene late Thursday night.
Dispatch says multiple crews were on scene at the Hidden Park apartments along Spruce Street around 11:30 p.m., and were actively involved in the call. We were told multiple departments were working, with Whitney FD as the lead.
According to Whitney FD chief Shawn Petras, the call evolved to be a smoke scare from a unit's HVAC system, and crews originally were told of a possible entrapment. According to Petras, an elderly woman lived in the unit in question which was initial cause for the entrapment condition, but neighbors got her out before crews arrived. She's now back inside her home.
Petras notes multiple departments responded as a precaution since the call came from an apartment complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.