IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said a suspect had been taken into custody charged with two counts of secondary Arson.
Chief Sutherland says 30-year-old Samuel Swaney admitted to starting at least two fires and is currently behind bars in Anderson County.
Sutherland says Swaney was identified thanks to tips from neighbors who were able to give law enforcement a good description.
The arrest comes after a house fire that ripped through an abandoned home Thursday night was being investigated as a possible arson.
The fire happened at a home along Morgan Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A witness sent photos of crews responding to the fire near the Burger King restaurant along W. Front Street. Anderson County fire dispatch confirmed the scene was active, with Iva FD leading the response. Crews from Grove and Starr were also providing assistance.
When we arrived on scene, crews had mostly cleared out. However, IFD chief Tommy Miller provided more details to us.
Miller says the call came in around 5:30 p.m., with all three departments responding to the home. Crews got to work, but Miller says the house was a total loss.
He also noted there were two other fires in the last 24 hours, and a blaze on Chaffin Street that unfolded around 3 p.m. could be connected to this scene.
We've reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to find out which fire's Swaney is charged in connection to. We'll update as we learn more.
