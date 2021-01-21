FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Forest City Police Chief Chris Leroy said three officers fired weapons in an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.
Leroy said the officers were dispatched to Pine Street in Forest City around 7:24 a.m. after receiving a call about a person with a gun and making threats.
Leroy said the suspect was refusing to obey commands before the officers opened fire.
The suspect was taken to Spartanburg Regional hospital for surgery.
Leroy said the SBI was called in to investigate the incident, per protocol.
The police chief said officer-involved shootings are not common in the town, and said it has been more than 20 years since the last one happened.
Leroy said there is no danger the community as the investigation continues.
