GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A second round of rallies are scheduled Sunday to honor the life of George Floyd, a man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Upstate Black Lives Matter Greenville, along with other organizers in surrounding areas, are hosting the events in downtown Greenville.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowds begin to gather at Falls Park for a second day of scheduled protests in downtown Greenville in response to the death of George Floyd.
The rally began at 4 p.m. followed by a march through downtown, beginning in Falls Park.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and acting Chief of Police Howie Thompson participated in the march, walking alongside protesters in solidarity.
Organizers Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarrels spoke directly with Sheriff Lewis and other law enforcement about the peaceful protest, and what would be next for Greenville.
Wilson spoke about the idea of a round table with government officials, law enforcement, and members of the community coming together to enact change.
Some streets were blocked by police, including Main and Broad Street.
MORE NEWS:
Crowds clearing after march, rallies to honor George Floyd in downtown Greenville Saturday
Columbia under curfew after protesters swarm police car, break windows
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.