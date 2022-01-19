CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One university firefighter is in the hospital after he was injured in a fire early Tuesday morning, according Clemson University Deputy Fire Chief William Shivar.
Chief Shivar said crews responded to a fire at a home on Manley Drive around 4:3.0 a.m. The home was heavily damaged but none of the occupants in the home were injured.
We're told the injured university firefighter was taken to the emergency department with non-life threatening injuries sustained during efforts to put out the fire.
The firefighter's wife said as of right now, her husband has a fractured collarbone, five broken ribs and a small puncture to his lung.
Firefighters from Central, Pendleton, and Corinth Shiloh fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Chief Shivar said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
