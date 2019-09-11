LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Egypt Morales is celebrating a very special birthday on Wednesday. She's turning six years old, and her family got her all sorts of fun presents, including a Baby Shark toy, new clothes, and of course pretty balloons.
But the path to six years old was at first uneasy, forcing little Egypt to fight for her life at 17 months old because of her father's own actions.
In February 2015, Joseph Morales was jailed and accused of beating Egypt so severely, that the toddler was in a coma. Laurens County deputies found her unconscious, and doctors at the time said she would grow up with severe brain damage if she woke up.
Egypt's mother told FOX Carolina the beating was intentional, leaving the toddler with brain trauma. Her mom also said while she and Morales were estranged at the time, she wanted the two to have a relationship, and nothing seemed wrong before Egypt was hurt.
In 2016, Morales pleaded guilty and sentenced to 18 years behind bars. He is expected to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence. A family friend who spoke to us at the time said Egypt can't eat on her own, suffers from daily seizures, and is partially blind.
But today, Egypt's mother reached out to us with photos of Egypt celebrating. She's in a special wheelchair and was cuddling a baby doll, all dressed up to celebrate her birthday, a perfect day for a little girl deemed a survivor by her mother.
