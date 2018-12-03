HENRY COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - A Levi’s Call has been canceled after deputies said a Georgia toddler who is believed to have been abducted on Monday was found safe.
Deputies in Henry County said one-year-old Bryson M. Gilchrist was abducted from Stockbridge by his non-custodial biological father, Mika Gilchrist, around 11:20 a.m.
They may be traveling in a black 2019 Toyota Corolla LE with North Carolina license plate FFX-4549. The car may be a rental vehicle.
Just before 5 p.m. deputies advised that the child had been found and was safe.
No other details were immediately available.
