GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An infant was left at an Upstate emergency medical services office under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services.
The baby boy was born July 17, weighing about 5 pounds and measuring 18.9 inches long.
The child was left at Greenwood County EMS Medic 50.
Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Greenwood County DSS took custody of the child.
A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Greenwood County Courthouse, Family Court Room, 528 Monument St., Greenwood.
Any person wishing to assert parental rights regarding the infant must do so at this hearing.
Daniel's Law is named for a newborn baby who survived being buried in a landfill. Under the law, a parent who abandons a newborn cannot be prosecuted for abandonment if he or she takes the unharmed baby to the staff of a designated safe haven.
Safe havens include fire stations, hospital facilities, law enforcement agencies, EMS stations or churches when they are staffed.
The Safe Haven law applies to infants up to 60 days old. Once a baby is surrendered under Daniel's Law, DSS places the infant in a foster home. The agency then pursues family court action to free the child for adoption.
