OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Master Deputy Jimmy Watt with Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to a Walhalla home on Saturday, in reference to a child found unresponsive in a pool.
Deputies were dispatched around 2:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, medical personnel was on scene performing life saving measures on the 3-year old.
Deputies say the juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No further detail were released.
