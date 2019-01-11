BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – A child who was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a tree split his home in half visited the police officers who helped rescue him on Friday.
Multiple first responders jumped into action when the tree fell just after 4 p.m. at an address on College Street.
Police said Johnny Taylor was trapped under the tree and rescued.
On Friday, Johnny visited the police department and received toys and clothes to replace his that were damaged or destroyed by the tree.
