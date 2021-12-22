GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A 5-year-old girl battling cancer is spreading some much needed Christmas cheer and thinking of others.
Riley Steep is the little girl wearing a red shirt and holding the "mustard seed" sign. (Steep Family/December 22, 2021).
Riley Steep is the little girl wearing a red shirt and holding the "mustard seed" sign. (Steep Family/December 22, 2021).
Riley Faith Steep has adrenocortical carcinoma, stage 4 cancer.
She delivered Christmas presents to 12-year-old Carter Hord, his siblings, and cousins in Downtown Greenville.
Carter has DIPG.
