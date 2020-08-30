ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - People across the world are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, including people who grew up with him right here in the upstate. The news of Chad's death stunned the world Friday night.
Bozeman is a TL Hanna graduate who rose to fame as an actor, but those who love him say he meant so much more to them off the screen. He died at home with his family after a four year battle with colon cancer.
Losing an icon like Boseman meant so much to so many people, but some parents struggled with how they explain to their children that their invincible, vibranium wearing hero is gone.
Right here at home in the upstate, those who loved him in his hometown of anderson say it just doesn't feel real.
"It’s like a shock to the whole town. Everybody I spoke with it’s like nobody everybody is in a loss for words," says Jarvis Blanding, "It’s still surreal right now."
Jarvis says "I grew up with that dude. I remember the little quiet dude who sat in the corner and all he did was play basketball."
While privately fighting colon cancer, Boseman playing complex roles on the the big screen.
Jarvis says, "it was surprising, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, it showed how strong he was... to know that he fought this from '16 to now. He did all those movies, all that training, with everything that he did in that time."
Boseman portrayed everything from sports legends - a king - and a hero and so much more.
Jarvis says when watching Chad play James Brown, "you actually forgot it was him that was playing James Brown… I was like Chad danced? That’s something we ain’t never do on the ponderosa, but that just showed us how awesome he was and he impacted people in so many ways."
Even young children, leaving many parents trying to find the words to explain what happened to the Black Panther.
Anisa Blanding says, "a lot of times with the world how it is now, we want to shield our children for him everything that is going on and the reality is that we can’t shield them because if we don’t answer questions, we just leave it to their imaginations."
Anisha, a licensed therapist, says clinging to the memories and express your emotions is key for people of all ages.
"That’s a good thing about… even though death is sad, the good thing is that people leave their memories behind and black panther is definitely a memory or thing that we will never forget. It was powerful. That something that can lift the kids spirits. Saying you know he left this thing behind. A black man saying that we have super powers and him being a superhero leading by example is something major that he left behind," says Anisa.
She says that trying to avoid words like he's "sleeping" or "passed away" would be idea. She suggests using child appropriate words that they will understand, relating it to shows they have watched. If they've seen characters die on TV, explaining death using those examples could help them begin processing what happened.
Anisa says opening a clear line of communication is important to allow "them to express how they feel is important in an validating their feelings. Saying it’s OK to be sad it’s OK to be mad."
"He served his purpose. Brother rest in paradise. Wakanda forever," says Jarvis.
Chad is being remembered as a hero and a king - outside of the roles he played on the big screen.
Jarvis says when Chad got the role as Black Panther, "it it was like Anderson is on the map now. Everybody’s famous now just because of Chad."
