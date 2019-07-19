(FOX Carolina) -- The National Weather Service is reminding people not to leave their children in a hot car, no matter the case.
"21 children have already died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke so far this year. Forgetting a child in a hot vehicle can happen to anyone, but doesn't have to." The National Weather Service tweeted.
A child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's, according to the NWS.
Experts say that heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees. A core body temperature of about 107 degrees is lethal.
Last year, 52 children died of vehicular heatstroke, the NWS reports.
