Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash on East Mountain Creek Church Road.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was traveling north on Highway 253 in a van with four juveniles inside, when troopers say he ran off the right side of the road striking several trees.
The driver, who was not seatbelted according to troopers, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial by EMS.
Of the four children, troopers say three of them died on scene from injuries in the crash. The fourth child was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial.
Troopers are still investigating, but right now can only confirm one of the four children was wearing a seat belt.
At this time troopers say charges are pending.
The coroner's office and troopers with the SCHP are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.