Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Switch-a-Roos fall and winter children's consignment sale is this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center!
The sales will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, August 9 and run through Sunday, August 11 until 5 p.m.
The sale is open free to the public.
On hand will be over 200,000 items including children's clothes, shoes, toys, car seats, maternity clothing, sporting equipment, home furnishings, and lots of vendors.
The hours of the show are as follows : Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1/2 off day!! For more information about the sale click here.
