GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It’s a new year and The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is ringing it in with new programs, new events and new hours.
The museum will open earlier and stay open later to allow for more visitors. Doors are open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Staff will close the museum on Monday for a deep cleaning.
At the Greenville location, guests are asked to buy timed-entry tickets in advanced. This allows staff to monitor capacity level, which are capped at 45%. You can buy a ticket online here.
They're also bringing back popular programs like "Story Time and More" and "Open Art Studios." The Spark Lab, where kids can get hands on experience with the invention process, will re-open later this month.
Museum program manager Javy Pagan said they've planned a special event for MLK Day on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.
“We are going to be having a very special 'Story Time and More' program with local celebrity and philanthropist Pearlie Harris," Pagan said. "Ms. Pearlie is a local celebrity. Everyone loves her. We could not be more thrilled to introduce her to our members on that day.”
Harris will read "Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor" by South Carolina native author Chris Singleton. She will also be joined by student musicians from the Greenville County Youth Orchestra.
Strategic communications and events manager Jessie Cappello said things aren't back to normal yet, but they are happy to bring more people back into the museum.
“We hear from so many parents and members and families that this space is really a place for them to come and have those experiences that kids aren’t necessarily getting in the classroom or at home," Cappello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.