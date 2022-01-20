GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Some parents might be having a hard time figuring out at-home activities to do with kids during this week of e-learning.
Luckily, the Children's Museum of the Upstate is ready to help supplement e-learning with some structured play time.
"What we want parents to know is that their kids are playing with purpose. They are coming in, they're having fun–but they're thinking or they're engaging or they're creating something in our art studio," said Jessie Cappello, marketing and communications manager. "It's a great supplement to the e-learning that they are doing at home."
The Museum also offers storytime at 11 a.m. each day and is open every day until 5 p.m. Learn more about the Children's Museum of the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.