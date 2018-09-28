Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Chinese artist Yuan Xikun on Friday unveiled sculptures of the late Rev. Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Yuan sculpted a 48-inch bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln that the leader of China gave to former President Barack Obama.
The sculptures included a statue, "Billy Graham as Sower," and a bust, "Billy Graham as Messenger of Hope."
Yuan said he intends for the sculptures to be the last ones of his career.
The BGEA said China was the birthplace of his late wife, Ruth, and the location for six of Graham's crusades in the late 1980s and early '90s.
