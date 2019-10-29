Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tonight, the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority(OJRSA) said it will hold an emergency drill at its center on Return Church Road.
Officials say the drill will focus on how to respond in the case of a potential chlorine gas leak at the Coneross Creek Wastewater Treatment facility, focusing on emergency response and employee evacuations from the site.
Chris Eleazer executive director with the agency said, "We want the community to know white they may see emergency personnel and vehicle around our facility, it's only a drill."
Chlorine is a highly used chemical in industry and society, and exposure to toxic levels of it is generally accidental. It is considered a very dangerous gas when exposed and has a history in South Carolina.
In January 2005, a chlorine gas release from a rail car sent hundreds of people to emergency rooms in Graniteville.
