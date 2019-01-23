Stapleton

Singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton poses in the press room with the male vocalist of the year, song of the year and single of the year awards at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Wednesday that country star Chris Stapleton will perform in Greenville.

Stapleton’s 2019 "All-American Road Show" with special guests Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel will play at the Greenville venue on November 1.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on February 1 at 10 a.m.

