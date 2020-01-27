Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker (Source: Peace Center)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center announced Monday that comedian Chris Tucker will perform at the downtown Greenville venue in May.

The show will be on May 9 at 8 p.m.

Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor and comedian. He played Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series alongside Jackie Chan after rising to prominence on the Def Comedy Jam stage in the 1990s and his first starring role in the 1995 cult classic film Friday with Ice Cube.

Tickets for the stand-up performance range between $45 and $75. They go on sale on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by calling 864-467- 3000, in person at the Peace Center Box Office, or online at www.peacecenter.org.

