Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Christ Church Episcopal School have cancelled class on Monday, March 9, in order to use the day for planning and training of faculty in the event of a closure related to COVID-19.
In a letter mailed out from the school on Friday, officials said they would be cancelling class today, the day students were originally scheduled to return from Spring Break.
On Monday, there will be no Afternoon Encounters. Sports practices and contests will follow their regular schedule on March 9. German Parents night will proceed at 6 p.m.
The school says students will return to class on Tuesday March 10.
The letter can be read in its entirety here:
Dear CCES Families:
We write to share our immediate plans to address the contingencies created by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). At present the incidence of the virus is spreading across the country. Our state has not reported any cases. North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia report four cases collectively. From the outset, we have monitored the advisories from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and accessed information from our regional independent school association, the national association, news outlets, and other relevant sources. We take into account the particularities of our community. We make decisions on the basis of confirmed fact and rational judgment. Our presiding concern is protecting our students and employees and fulfilling our implicit and contractual commitments to providing the highest quality education possible under the circumstances.
Basis for decisions regarding school closing:
We will follow directives from the agencies whose advisories we are currently monitoring. If all of the Greenville County schools close, we will close as well. If CCES experiences an absence rate of 50% or more, precluding a normal schedule, we will close for anywhere between two weeks and a month. We will monitor developments closely on a daily basis.
If we close:
We have a plan to continue educating our students remotely. The experience will be as communal as possible albeit physically removed. We will do our best to supply computers to families who do not have them. Also, if families do not have internet access, let me know and we will do our best to find an accommodation.
After meeting with our leadership team, we concluded that we need dedicated time and training to explore digital learning should this option become necessary for an indeterminate period of time.
As a result, we are canceling school for students on Monday, March 9, the day we are to return from spring break, and will use this day for planning and training of faculty in the event of closure. Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 10.
There will be no Afternoon Encounters. Sports practices and contests will follow their regular schedule on March 9. German Parents night will proceed at 6 p.m.
Faculty will be trained to provide distance learning for students Primer-12 through asynchronous and synchronous teaching and learning opportunities via learning platforms and resources to include video-conferencing, scheduled faculty office hours, and the use of Schoology which will serve as the dominant platform for learning activities and school/home communications.
Schedule for communications from CCES:
We will post Schoology notifications as needed as long as we face the COVID-19 threat. Our communication will vary in depth and breadth depending on circumstances locally, regionally, and globally as those conditions affect travel and commerce.
Sanitary Measures:
Our custodial staff will disinfect all furnishings and surfaces daily with Lysol. Bathrooms and lunchrooms will be disinfected daily with bleach.
We will bolster the number of hand-sanitizer units in classrooms and at various high traffic locations around campus.
We are comprehensively reviewing all practices involving management of illnesses and instituting best practices in sanitation and hygiene.
Travel:
We urge parents to follow CDC advisories daily, cautioning travel in particular to Level 3 locations affected by COVID-19: China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea. As of March 4, the CDC requires anyone returning to the US from any Level 3 area, with or without symptoms, to self-quarantine for fourteen days.
Please remember that each of us has a responsibility to care for one another. Should a member of our community contract COVID-19, it is incumbent about him or her to inform the Head of School immediately and take appropriate measures to minimize risk to others.
School Trips:
We have canceled our annual student exchange with our partner school in Tokyo. We are reviewing the status of the Middle School UK trip and the mission trip to Ecuador this summer. We will continue to monitor all scheduled domestic trips on an individual basis.
Best results require a concerted effort of everyone to safeguard the health and well being of this community. We know that we all will do our share to fulfill our duty.
