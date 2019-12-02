GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The lobby at Shriners Children Hospital looks more like Santa's workshop thanks to a massive toy donation.
GM Associates dropped off $7,000 worth of toys today for kids at the hospital during the holidays.
It's a tradition that's been going on for more than a decade and organizers say the donations keep getting bigger.
"The kids are going to be very, very happy and it's amazing that someone had a heart to do something like this," said Kayla Cross, whose son is being treated at the hospital.
Organizers say theres enough toys for more than 100 kids, but it's not just the patients who look forward to this day. Child Life Specialist Elaine Hardin said the staff loves it too.
"The hospital is a really scary place for a child. When these people come and bring this amount of toys, it just brightens up their whole day," Hardin said. "It kind of gets them into the Christmas spirit, along with staff too."
