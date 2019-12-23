SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Christmas came early for one Spartanburg Police officer, who got the best gift of all: a baby boy!
The Spartanburg Police Department took to Facebook to announce the newest addition to their extended family.
Officer Austin Peeler and his wife, Harley, welcomed little Houston on December 18.
Police say both mom and baby are doing well, and home for the holidays.
"Welcome to the family Baby Peeler!" the Department wrote on Facebook.
