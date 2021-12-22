SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some residents in Simpsonville are concerned after at least two neighbors’ Christmas decorations were stolen from their yards.
We saw a post on Facebook bringing attention to the matter.
“At first I was kind of angry but now I’m just kind of sad because who steals Christmas decorations from a yard,” said Dawn Adams.
You can call it a real life grinch situation.
The theft happened around 7:30 Saturday morning when in Adams’ front yard.
The two perpetrators shown on video took three dinosaurs from the yard.
“Our son loves these, we did it because of him, all the kids in the neighborhood loves to drive by and see it,” Adams said. “How do you do that?”
