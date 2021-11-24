GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Christmas season is right around the corner and that means friends and family will gather for many special holiday events!
Many of those events are happening right here in the Upstate for everyone to enjoy. Check them out below:
- Christmas at Biltmore: Nov. 5 – Jan. 9 at the Biltmore mansion at One Lodge Street, Asheville, NC 28803.
- Ice on Main in Greenville: Nov. 12 – Jan. 17 on Village Green in front of the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Greenville.
- The 36th Annual St. Francis Festival of Trees: Nov. 19 – Dec. 28 at three hotels in downtown Greenville: The Courtyard Marriott, Embassy Suites by Hilton – Riverplace and the Hyatt Regency.
- Grenville-Pickens Speedway Holiday Lights: Nov. 25 – Dec. 31. The event runs seven days a week, Sunday – Thursday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Greenville Night of Lights: December 3. Bring your family to the 30-foot Christmas tree adorned with 25,550 LED lights at the intersection of Court Street and Main Street.
- Anderson Holiday Ice: Dec. 3 – Jan. 17. Skate at the spray plaza at Carolina Wren Park in Downtown Anderson.
- Greenville Christmas Parade (also called Poinsettia Christmas Parade): Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
- Anderson Christmas Parade: Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on Main Street.
- The 27th Annual Spartanburg Dickens of a Christmas celebration: Dec. 7 from 6 – 9 p.m. in the City of Spartanburg.
- Spartanburg Christmas Parade: Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Spartanburg.
- Anderson Lights of Hope: Nov. 25 - Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 150 Rose Valley Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.