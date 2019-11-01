ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's already Christmas time at Biltmore.
Decorators are putting the finishing touches on a 35-foot fir tree in the banquet hall.
It takes 500 giant ornaments and 500 lights to get the tree ready for the holidays.
The Asheville High School marching band led Santa and the giant Christmas tree to the estate. Then dozens of staff members carried the tree inside.
This year’s theme is "The Gilded Age" with lots gold and red bows, ornaments and lights.
Lee Peter has been coming to the tree raising for more than a decade and was first in line to see the tree arrive.
He said it’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas and this is his favorite way to begin the holidays season.
“When it makes the turn coming down the approach, the driveway, adults jump up and down," Peter said. "Kids are screaming, kids are hollering. Adults are hollering. It’s really something very, very special, and you know, there’s just not enough special in our lives nowadays.”
All of Biltmore's 62 trees will be up at the estate through Jan. 4. Special candlelight tours of the property begin tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.