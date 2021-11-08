COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) — It's about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.
The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the 55th annual Governor's Carolighting celebration from 6 p.m. p.m. until 7 p.m.
The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.
MORE NEWS: Ice on Main construction underway and will open Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.