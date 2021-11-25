GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - The turkey and ham has been put away for many, now the Christmas decorations are coming out.
Over at Don Cooley's Christmas Tree Farm, they have been seeing a steady flow of people stopping by to purchase a tree.
However, one thing you may learn this year is a Christmas tree shortage is happening nationwide.
“In North Carolina and Virginia, they had a fire a couple of years ago. And the fire ruined several farmers’ crops, said John Davis. "Then, with the rain shortage that they’ve had in the last few years, the trees haven’t grown as much and produced as much as they usually do.”
But it still enough to satisfy some folks looking for real tree to go in the living room. We're told they have around 400 trees on the farm this year.
You can find small trees that can sit on your desk or a large tree up to 14 feet tall.
They are located on Haywood Road. A tree will cost anywhere from $15 to $400.
