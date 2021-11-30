GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This time of year is truly magical for many people. Christmas decorations are going up and the Christmas Spirit is embraced.
While you may be full of cheer, there’s something possibly lurking in the nooks and crannies — Christmas Tree Syndrome.
“Christmas tree syndrome is a lot like a latex allergy,” said Dan Wackerhagen, owner of AdvantaClean Greenville. “Unless you have it or you know somebody who has dealt with it, you probably don’t really think anything of it.”
Some people experience itchy noses, watery eyes, wheezing, coughing, chest pains, and respiratory illness all because of the decorations.
Let’s talk about the Christmas tree, the real ones smell amazing. However, it can be be full of harmful pollutants and toxins.
“It’s coming out of the forest, there’s mold, there’s fungus, there’s going to be insects, dust mites. Everything that’s in the woods you’re now bringing into your house,” he said.
If you chose a real tree, make sure it has been shaken at the farm before taking it in the house. If you aren’t sure if the tree was shaken, you can use a blower push out potentially harmful toxins or a small vacuum.
Wackerhagen says another useful cleaning agent would be vinegar and water mixture “because vinegar kills a lot of different types of molds and funguses.”
Artificial Christmas trees aren’t necessarily the safer alternative. Depending on how it’s stored during the off season, it can collect dust, mold, and other pollutants.
Trees and decorations should stored in places with low humidity and dry areas, kept away from any wet areas. Plastic containers with lids are the better option.
Proper air filtration in the home can also help get rid of respiratory issues related to Christmas tree syndrome.
