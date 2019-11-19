COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster began a new Christmas tradition in the Governor’s Office Tuesday by introducing a Christmas tree to honor the sacrifices made by South Carolina’s Gold Star families.
It’s called “A Tree for the Fallen” and will be on display through the holiday season.
The tree holds 387 gold stars, reflecting the loss of South Carolina-connected Service Members since January 2014.
McMaster was joined Tuesday by Gold Star families, S.C. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, and representatives from the S.C. National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services program to install the tree.
